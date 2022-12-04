Australia v West Indies Tests - Men

Lyon bowls Aussies to win but doubts linger over Cummins

Nathan Lyon picked up a six-wicket haul as an undermanned Australian bowling attack retained the Frank Worrell Trophy with a big win in Perth

Andrew Ramsey at Perth Stadium

4 December 2022, 09:10 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

