Labuschagne leads way as Aussies dominate opening day

On the opening day of the Test summer, Australia took control against a West Indies side struggling for answers against the host’s top order

Andrew Ramsey at Perth Stadium

30 November 2022, 08:59 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

