Starc holds nerve as Aussies break T20 drought

A perfect final over from Mitchell Starc saw Australia survive a late onslaught from the West Indies and claim their first win of the Caribbean tour

Louis Cameron at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

15 July 2021, 02:49 PM AEST

