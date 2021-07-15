Starc holds nerve as Aussies break T20 drought

Marsh masterclass breaks drought as Aussies win thriller

A herculean all-round performance from Mitchell Marsh and a clutch final over from Mitchell Starc ensured Australia finally claimed their first victory of their West indies tour in a thrilling fourth T20 International in St Lucia.

A stuttering run chase was revived by Fabian Allen and Andre Russell, who took 25 off Riley Meredith's penultimate over of the innings to leave just 11 required off the last six balls, but Starc delivered a pinpoint final over to seal a four-run win.

Russell (18no off 12), who has dominated Australia in this series and hit two near yorker-length deliveries for six to drag the hosts back into the contest, was unable to score the necessary runs off the last over in a pressure-laden performance from Starc.

Starc's impeccable final over too hot for Russell to handle

Fabian Allen made 29 off 14 and hit three consecutive sixes off Meredith's horror over before snicking off trying to hit a fourth, while opener Lendl Simmons (72 off 48 balls) had earlier laid a solid foundation.

Marsh (75 off 44) posted his third half-century in four games while Aaron Finch (53 off 37) found form to see the Aussies post 6-189 in what was comfortably their most assured batting performance of the series so far, despite a familiar middle-order wobble.

Marsh, Finch century stand leads improved Aussie batting

Marsh dismissed Chris Gayle thanks to a leaping snare from Jason Behrendorff, before having Simmons and captain Nicholas Pooran out in successive deliveries to finish with terrific figures of 3-24 from his four overs.

Adam Zampa, who had taken 0-93 from 10 overs from the first three games of the series, was also tremendous in going for just 20 from his complement and picking up a pair of wickets.

With the Windies having hit nearly three times as many sixes as Australia in the series coming into Thursday morning's (AEST) clash, Finch and Marsh cleared the rope nine times between them in a 114-run second-wicket partnership.

Finch salutes his first fifty of the tour // cricket.com.au

Marsh's showing at the No.3 spot he has been elevated to will provide encouragement to national selectors looking to whittle down a best XI for the World Cup, though it appears inevitable he will have to shuffle down the order when Steve Smith, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell are available.

From 1-85 after seven overs, Gayle's dismissal prompted a severe slowdown of the run chase as the Windies managed just 22 off the next six overs with Zampa miserly in removing Evin Lewis (31 off 14) and Melbourne Stars teammate Andre Fletcher (six off 14).

From 1-124 after 11 overs, the Aussies were eyeing off at least 200 but their middle-order again stumbled, losing 5-40 over the course of 34 balls, as the Windies picked themselves up following an initially ragged bowling and fielding effort.

Dan Christian steadied the tourists from No.7 in his most meaningful innings since his international return, posting 22 off just 14 balls.

Hayden Walsh (3-27 from four overs) continued to be a thorn in Australia's side, removing Finch and Alex Carey (golden duck) in consecutive deliveries before deceiving Ashton Turner (six off 10) to have him stumped.

The leg-spinner's numbers for this series highlight his impact; 11 wickets at 8.81, going at just 6.06 runs per over.

Matthew Wade's early exit to the returning Oshane Thomas aside, it was a dream start for the Aussies after Finch won a fourth consecutive toss and elected to bat first.

Mitch Marsh hit six sixes in his 44-ball 75 // cricket.com.au

With Finch troubled early by Thomas and new-ball partner Sheldon Cottrell, Marsh took the ascendancy in a blazing start to his innings as he helped take 39 from two overs in the Powerplay.

It was comfortably Australia's best start with the bat in the series, taking 72 off the first six overs while the field was up.

Finch gradually found fluency as he belted Walsh for six over the leg-side and into the wind, a clear intention to put more pressure on the former USA player after Moises Henriques admitted after the third T20I that they had not put away his bad balls well enough.

Marsh needed just 25 balls to reach his fifty, while Finch got there in 34 and although the ensuing collapse after a brief rain delay halted their momentum, it ultimately did not cost them.

Qantas Tour of the West Indies 2021

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

West Indies T20 squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr

T20 series (all matches at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia)

First T20: West Indies won by 18 runs

Second T20: West Indies won by 56 runs

Third T20: West Indies won by six wickets

Fourth T20: Australia win by four runs

Fifth T20: July 17, 9.30am AEST (July 16, 7.30pm local)

ODI series (all matches at Kensington Oval, Barbados)

First ODI (D/N): July 21, 4.30am AEST (July 20, 2.30pm local)

Second ODI (D/N): July 23, 4.30am AEST (July 22, 2.30pm local)

Third ODI (D/N): July 25, 4.30am AEST (July 24, 2.30pm local)

* Details of five-match T20 tour of Bangladesh are yet to be announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Tours are subject to agreement on bio-security arrangements and relevant government approvals.