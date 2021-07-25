West Indies v Australia ODIs - Men's

Windies overcome batting stumble to level series

In a low-scoring affair in Barbados, the hosts chased down a target of 188 with four wickets in hand in a match dominated by the bowlers

Louis Cameron at Kensington Oval, Barbados

25 July 2021, 02:00 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

