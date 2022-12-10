Australia v West Indies Tests - Men

Boland reprises Ashes mastery to leave Windies on the brink

Scott Boland has recreated his Boxing Day Test heroics with a sensational triple wicket maiden as Australia close in on a clean sweep after setting the West Indies 497 runs to win in Adelaide

Andrew Ramsey at Adelaide Oval

10 December 2022, 11:23 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

