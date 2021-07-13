West Indies v Australia T20Is - Men's

Gayle stars as Aussies stumble to series loss

Chris Gayle makes a stunning return to form as Windies condemn Australia to a third straight defeat and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series

Louis Cameron at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

13 July 2021, 02:39 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

