Australia v Zimbabwe ODIs - Men

Australia ease to win in opener as Roy celebrated

A maiden five-wicket haul from Cameron Green and some late Glenn Maxwell fireworks propelled the Aussies to victory in Townsville

Josh Schonafinger at Riverway Stadium, Townsville

28 August 2022, 04:38 PM AEST

@joshschon

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo