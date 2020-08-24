England v Pakistan Tests - Men's

Azhar tons up but Pakistan forced to follow-on

An inspired unbeaten century from skipper Azhar Ali led the way for Pakistan but James Anderson's five-wicket haul kept England in the box seat

Dave Middleton

24 August 2020, 07:21 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

