LIVE: Bangladesh v Australia, second T20

Australia have won the toss and will bat first against Bangladesh in the second T20 in Dhaka.

Matthew Wade will lead the same side that lost the first match by 18 runs.

It was Bangladesh's first ever T20 win over Australia in five meetings.

The teams are playing a five-match series in Dhaka.

A standoff between the Bangladesh rights holders and Australian broadcasters has led to the five-game series being unavailable to watch in Australia.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board sold its broadcast rights to BanTech, a marketing agency, in May this year in a two-year deal reported in local media to be worth about US19m. BanTech then sublicenses those rights to broadcasters, both in Bangladesh and abroad.

But it's understood negotiations with Australian broadcasters – including Foxtel and free-to-air broadcasters – broke down and a deal could not be struck ahead of the first match of the series.

While the series is available to viewers outside Australia on YouTube, the rights holders have instructed the RabbitholeBD channel that regularly streams Bangladesh cricket matches to black out the Australian market.

The process of securing rights for matches that Australian teams play abroad is independent of Cricket Australia and is negotiated directly between the rights holder and broadcasters.

As the host board, the Bangladesh Cricket Board owns the rights to the series, and it is their product to sell to broadcasters.

Cricket.com.au will have live scores, match highlights as well as exclusive news and videos from our team in Dhaka, the only Australian media who are on the ground covering the series.

Australia XI: Alex Carey, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade (c), Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, AJ Tye, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh XI: Mohammad Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mahmudullah (c), Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Afil Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Islam, Nasum Ahmed

Qantas Tour of Bangladesh 2021

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (c), Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Tanveer Sangha.

Bangladesh squad: Mahmudullah (c), Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shaif Uddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Rubel Hossain

(all matches at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka)

First T20: Bangladesh won by 23 runs

Second T20: August 4, 6pm (10pm AEST)

Third T20: August 6, 6pm (10pm AEST)

Fourth T20: August 7, 6pm (10pm AEST)

Fifth T20: August 9, 6pm (10pm AEST)