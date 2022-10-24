ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Bangladesh topple Netherlands for breakthrough Cup win

Taskin Ahmed picked up a career-best four wickets as Bangladesh notched their first ever win in the T20 World Cup 'super' stage with a nine-run victory over the Netherlands in Hobart

AAP

24 October 2022, 06:30 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo