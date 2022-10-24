Bangladesh topple Netherlands for breakthrough Cup win

Bangladesh quick Taskin Ahmed has picked up a career-best 4-25 as his side opened their T20 World Cup with a breakthrough nine-run win over the Netherlands.

Playing their first match of the tournament, Bangladesh posted 8-144 in Hobart on Monday afternoon before bowling the Dutch out for 135 on the last ball.

It was the first time Bangladesh have won a match in the main 'super' stage of a T20 World Cup and breaks a five-match losing streak in the 20-over format.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who has played in all seven previous World Cups, expressed his relief.

"I've played all of them and never won. That was (at the) back of our mind. I think that's why we were a little nervous with the bat," he told broadcasters.

Netherlands were rocked by two run outs in the fourth over // AFP

"(But) the way our fast bowlers bowled was tremendous."

Taskin was on a hat-trick after removing Vikramjit Singh and Bas de Leede with the first two balls of the Dutch chase and returned late to pick up two scalps.

The Netherlands were in all sorts of trouble at 4-15 when Max O'Dowd and Tom Cooper were both run out in a calamitous fourth over.

Colin Ackermann kept them in the game with a 48-ball 62 but fell in the 17th over to Taskin.

The Netherlands needed 24 off the final over and 12 from the last two balls but Paul van Meekeren (24 off 14) could only manage a two before picking out deep mid-wicket on the final ball of the innings.

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed claimed a career-best 4-25 // AFP

Earlier, Afif Hossain top-scored with 38 from 27 balls for Bangladesh after they lost the toss and were sent in under gloomy skies at Bellerive Oval.

Najmul Shanto (25) and Soumya Sarkar (14) put on 43 for the first wicket before the Netherlands broke through with two scalps in the space of two overs.

Van Meekeren (2-21 from four overs) and Bas de Leede (2-29 from three) finished with the best figures.

Young spinner Shariz Ahmad picked up the big wicket of Bangladesh skipper Shakib (7) in the 10th over.

QUICK SINGLE The email that launched Cooper's dream Dutch revival

Afif played the lead role in his absence, before Mosaddek Hossain (20 not out from 12 deliveries) landed some important lusty blows in the death overs.

Both teams are involved in a double header at the SCG on Thursday, with Bangladesh playing South Africa and the Netherlands facing India.

Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia's fixtures

Oct 22: New Zealand beat Australia by 89 runs

Oct 25: v Sri Lanka, Perth Stadium, 10pm AEDT

Oct 28: v England, MCG, 7pm AEDT

Oct 31: v Ireland, Gabba, 7pm AEDT

Nov 4: v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

Click here for the full 2022 T20 World Cup fixture