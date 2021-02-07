Bangladesh v West Indies Tests - Men's

Debutant's double ton secures historic run chase

Debutant Kyle Mayers, with a first-class batting average of just 29, scores an unbeaten double hundred as the West Indies chase down 395 to beat Bangladesh

7 February 2021, 09:34 PM AEST

