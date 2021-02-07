Debutant's double ton secures historic run chase

Left-hander Kyle Mayers has shattered the record for the highest score ever by a debutant in the fourth innings of a Test match as the West Indies achieved the fifth-highest successful run chase in the history of the game.

Mayers, playing just his 33rd first-class game and his first Test, finished on 210no as the Windies stunned Bangladesh in the first Test in Chattogram, chasing down a target of 395 late on the final day.

Mayers celebrates reaching three figures // Getty

Mayers is just the fifth man in history to score a double hundred on Test debut and the first to do so in the fourth innings, shattering the previous record fourth innings score of 112, which was set in 1959.

He is just the eighth debutant in history to score a hundred in the fourth innings of a Test.

Incredibly, Mayers averaged just 29 with the bat in first-class cricket before this Test, with a highest score of 140 one of just two career hundreds.

A Bangladesh fan laments the defeat // Getty

He scored a duck in each of his two most recent first-class innings before today.

After the tourists slumped to 3-59 in their chase, Mayers shared a 216-run stand with fellow debutant Nkrumah Bonner before the latter was dismissed for 86 early in the final session.

Despite Jermaine Blackwood following Bonner into the sheds a short time later to leave the Windies five wickets down, Mayers pushed on to a double hundred as the tourists sealed victory with three wickets in hand.

More to come

Highest scores on Test debut

287 - Tip Foster, England v Australia, 1903

222* - Jacques Rudolph, South Africa v Bangladesh, 2003

214 - Lawrence Rowe, West Indies v New Zealand, 1972

214 - Matthew Sinclair, New Zealand v West Indies, 1999

210* - Kyle Mayers, West Indies v Bangladesh, 2021

201* - Brendon Kuruppu, Sri Lanka v New Zealand, 1987

Highest successful run chases in Tests

7-418 – West Indies v Australia, St John’s, 2003

4-414 – South Africa v Australia, Perth, 2008

4-406 – India v West Indies, Port of Spain, 1976

3-404 – Australia v England, Leeds, 1948

7-395 – West Indies v Bangladesh, Chattogram, 2021