Bangladesh v West Indies Tests - Men's
Debutant's double ton secures historic run chase
Debutant Kyle Mayers, with a first-class batting average of just 29, scores an unbeaten double hundred as the West Indies chase down 395 to beat Bangladesh
Cricket Network
7 February 2021, 09:34 PM AEST
Left-hander Kyle Mayers has shattered the record for the highest score ever by a debutant in the fourth innings of a Test match as the West Indies achieved the fifth-highest successful run chase in the history of the game.
Mayers, playing just his 33rd first-class game and his first Test, finished on 210no as the Windies stunned Bangladesh in the first Test in Chattogram, chasing down a target of 395 late on the final day.
Mayers is just the fifth man in history to score a double hundred on Test debut and the first to do so in the fourth innings, shattering the previous record fourth innings score of 112, which was set in 1959.
He is just the eighth debutant in history to score a hundred in the fourth innings of a Test.
Incredibly, Mayers averaged just 29 with the bat in first-class cricket before this Test, with a highest score of 140 one of just two career hundreds.
He scored a duck in each of his two most recent first-class innings before today.
After the tourists slumped to 3-59 in their chase, Mayers shared a 216-run stand with fellow debutant Nkrumah Bonner before the latter was dismissed for 86 early in the final session.
Despite Jermaine Blackwood following Bonner into the sheds a short time later to leave the Windies five wickets down, Mayers pushed on to a double hundred as the tourists sealed victory with three wickets in hand.
More to come
Highest scores on Test debut
287 - Tip Foster, England v Australia, 1903
222* - Jacques Rudolph, South Africa v Bangladesh, 2003
214 - Lawrence Rowe, West Indies v New Zealand, 1972
214 - Matthew Sinclair, New Zealand v West Indies, 1999
210* - Kyle Mayers, West Indies v Bangladesh, 2021
201* - Brendon Kuruppu, Sri Lanka v New Zealand, 1987
Highest successful run chases in Tests
7-418 – West Indies v Australia, St John’s, 2003
4-414 – South Africa v Australia, Perth, 2008
4-406 – India v West Indies, Port of Spain, 1976
3-404 – Australia v England, Leeds, 1948
7-395 – West Indies v Bangladesh, Chattogram, 2021