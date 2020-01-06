LIVE: Heat batting first v Thunder in Sydney

Lynnsanity hits Hobart as Heat skipper blasts 88

The Brisbane Heat will be hoping to continue their upward trend in the KFC BBL when they visit the Sydney Showground Stadium to meet the Sydney Thunder in tonight's action.

These teams met on the opening night of BBL|09 when the Thunder gate-crashed the party for the Heat, who had been the pre-season favourites to run away with the title, and claimed a 29-run win.

Instead the team come into this match with just two wins from their five matches but showed a much-improved performance in their last start against the Hobart Hurricanes on January 3.

Callum Ferguson became the inaugural wearer of the BKT Golden Cap for the most runs in that match, and needs to score 34 or more tonight to reclaim that title from the current holder, Marcus Stoinis of the Melbourne Stars.

Ferguson has reached fifty in three of his six knocks so far this season, and his output could hold the key to the Thunder overturning their poor recent record at this venue.

The Thunder have lost three of their past four fixtures at Sydney Showground Stadium, dating back to last season, and lost their only match at this venue in BBL|09 on January 2 when they were chased down by the Stars.

Compounding their worries, the Heat have won both their two previous fixtures at this venue.

But the Thunder may hold an unlikely trump card in spinner Jonathan Cook – only Nathan Lyon has a better average against the Heat than Cook's 11.20 of any bowler to have sent down at least nine overs in BBL history.

Chris Lynn’s Heat, who are coming off an important win over Hobart Hurricanes, have selected leg-spinner Mitch Swepson in their XI.

Swepson, who replaces Mark Steketee, has missed the Heat’s past two matches after he was called into Australia’s squad for the third Domain Test against New Zealand in Sydney.

The Thunder have also made one change, with Chris Tremain replacing Nathan McAndrew.

Thunder XI: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Matthew Gilkes (wk), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Arjun Nair, Chris Tremain, Brendan Doggett

Heat XI: Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn (c), Matthew Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Ben Cutting, Jack Prestwidge, Mitch Swepson, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, Zahir Khan