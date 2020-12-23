KFC BBL|10

Lynn-less, winless Heat beaten in final-over thriller

Classy half-century against all odds from stand-in skipper Jimmy Peirson in vain as Brisbane Heat fall three runs short of miracle victory against Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba

Adam Burnett at the Gabba

23 December 2020, 10:30 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

