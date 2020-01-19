Renegades win as Heat crumble in record collapse

Heat's shocking collapse hands Renegades upset win

The match in a tweet: Heat hammered! Hosts lose 10-36 to completely capitulate against Renegades in staggering scenes at the Gabba #BBL09

The scores: Melbourne Renegades 6-164 (Webster 36, Marsh 27; Laughlin 3-31) defeated Brisbane Heat 120 (Heazlett 56, Lynn 41; Boyce 4-15) by 44 runs at the Gabba

The collapse: From 0-84 to all out 120, this was the worst 10-wicket collapse in the history of the Big Bash! The Heat had blazed their way to 0-84 inside the Powerplay before Chris Lynn (41 from 15) holed out to long on. From there, it was an absolute train wreck for the home side. Ricky Ponting was incredulous in commentary, criticising the Heat batsmen for their failure to take on the responsibility of the run chase, but his colleague – and former Heat captain – Brendon McCullum summed it up most succinctly: "You cannot cater for, and you cannot coach stupidity," he said.

Brisbane Heat suffer worst collapse in BBL history

The hero: Cam Boyce, take a bow. Two balls from the leggie encapsulated exactly why he is the most prolific spinner in the tournament's history. The first was a delightful lopping leg-break that drifted to just outside leg stump, pitched and spun on to hit the top of AB de Villiers' off stump. The second was wider and drifted further from the left-handed Matt Renshaw, who reached, edged and was caught at first slip by Shaun Marsh. Just like that, the complexion of the contest had been dramatically shifted, and the 30-year-old returned to claim two late wickets and wrap up the contest as boos echoed around the Gabba.

The consolation effort: Sam Heazlett was picked to open ahead of Max Bryant and hit the first half-century of his BBL career. It was full of slashing pulls, hooks and cuts and offered Heat fans something on an evening they would rather forget.

Heazlett thrives after batting promotion

The controversy: Jack Wildermuth innocuously half-dove for a ball at mid-on only for his knee to awkwardly – and quite shockingly – jar deep into the Gabba surface. It left Wildermuth shaking out his leg and looking a little worse for wear, and an enormous divot that needed a considerable repair job. Said Ricky Ponting in commentary: "That shouldn't happen in this day and age".

The stat: The Heat's spectacular capitulation is the greatest 10-wicket collapse in the history of the BBL, eclipsing the 10-50 the Renegades lost on their way to being rolled for 57 against the Stars in BBL|04.

The over: 6,6,0,4,6,2. Mohammad Nabi's over of dibbly-dobblys were treated none-too-kindly by Chris Lynn, who kick-started a monster over with a pair of sixes, then added another dozen from the next four balls for good measure. Lynn's blazing 41 came from 15 deliveries and by the time he exited, the run rate was already well under control – thanks largely to that one Nabi over.

The catch: What about this from the young fella!?

The next stops: The Renegades are at home to the Hurricanes on Tuesday, while the Heat stay in Brisbane and on Thursday take on Sydney Sixers in what looms as a crucial clash.

Brisbane Heat XI: Chris Lynn (c), Sam Heazlett, Matthew Renshaw, AB de Villiers, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Ben Cutting, James Pattinson, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Melbourne Renegades XI: Shaun Marsh, Marcus Harris, Sam Harper (wk), Beau Webster, Will Sutherland, Dan Christian (c), Mohammad Nabi, Samit Patel, Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Boyce, Andrew Fekete