Dan's the man as the Sixers win last-ball thriller

Christian the hero as Sixers edge past the Heat

The scorecard: Brisbane Heat 148 (Lynn 56, Gregory 26; Brathwaite 4-18) lost to Sydney Sixers 6-152 (Christian 61no, Hughes 51; Mujeeb 2-16) by three wickets with no balls remaining

The points: Sixers 4, Heat 0

The heroes: The Sixers were in a world of hurt at 4-54 in the ninth over. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2-16) was casting a spell, the pitch was doing plenty, and suddenly the 149 target seemed more like 249. But cool heads tend to prevail and in the Dans, Hughes and Christian, the Sixers have a pair of laidback individuals who come to life in pressure situations. From the next eight overs they went at nines, adding 72, although that was very much back-ended as their Power Surge (overs 15 and 16) was a game-changer: 0-37. It left the equation at 25 required from 24 balls, and while Hughes fell shortly after, he and his fellow Dan had put their team in a winning position. But of course, it wasn't that simple…

The plot twist: What did we say about 'winning position'? Well the Heat – and James Bazley and Mark Steketee in particular – had something to say about that. From the 16 balls that followed, the Sixers mustered 2-9, as Brisbane exposed a lengthy tail and somehow shifted the momentum back in their favour…

The final over: Xavier Bartlett to deliver. Eleven required from six balls … and Christian goes bang for six! Five from five. Dot ball – Christian declines a single. Five from four. Dot ball. Five from three. Christian skies one out to deep point … and Wildermuth spills a tough chance! Three from two. Christian somehow scrambles two after slicing a wide yorker to extra cover. He dives and makes it home – just. One off one. Bartlett bowls full on leg, and despite a valiant effort, he is no match for the experienced Christian, who whips it behind square for the winning runs.

The support cast: Sixers allrounder Carlos Brathwaite (4-18) returned his best-ever figures in magenta tonight, and it was the product of a high-quality spell of back-of-a-length bowling. The towering West Indian had three edges behind after settling into a nice rhythm, and looked extremely difficult to get away.

The stat I: Jordan Silk has nine catches to date in BBL|10 – the most of any player.

The tactic: The Sixers had used veteran pair Jackson Bird and Steve O'Keefe for their full eight overs before the halfway point of the innings. At one point, it appeared coach Greg Shipperd was questioning the tactic when talking with one of his players on the sideline, though in a mid-innings interview, injured Sixer Ben Dwarshuis assured all was well. "Those guys were bowling nicely," he said, "they matched up really well to particularly Lynny." It worked, too; their combined figures were 2-45.

The catch: We've seen all sorts of oddities in BBL|10. Add a catch between the legs to that list…

The consolation effort: It is a pity for the Big Bash, and of course the Heat particularly, that Mujeeb has only one more match before he departs for international duties. The Afghan mystery spinner has been an absolute handful through BBL|10 and was at it again tonight, bewitching Jordan Silk and befuddling James Vince while conceding just 16 runs to bring his side dramatically into the contest.

The sideshow: He's only played four matches but it seems we've seen every version of Lynn already this tournament: Injury Lynn, Controversy Lynn, Captain Lynn, and Big-hitting Lynn. But Circumspect Chris was something new. Dropped on six and with wickets falling regularly amid some impressive Sixers bowling, the Big Bash's most famous six-hitter called on his decade of T20 experience and played his hand – dare we say it – carefully. But on a tricky pitch and in the knowledge that his own attack would enjoy its use, Lynn scrapped and ensured he stayed in the middle for the majority of the innings. By the time he was out for 56 off 43, the Heat were 5-110 and a 160 total looked likely. "It probably wasn't the greatest viewing," he conceded afterward, "but we scratched a total on the board, which is the most important thing."

The stat II: Lynn is the first player to hit 2,500 BBL runs, and the first to reach 50 on 21 occasions.

The next stops: It's the Sydney Smash for the Sixers on January 13 at Canberra's Manuka Oval, while the Heat play against the Renegades 24 hours later, at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.