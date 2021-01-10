KFC BBL|10

Dan's the man as the Sixers win last-ball thriller

Veteran allrounder hits a boundary from the final delivery to steer his side home and end the Heat’s three-match winning run

Adam Burnett

10 January 2021, 10:36 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo