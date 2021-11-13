Weber WBBL|07

Sixers on the brink after Heat triumph under lights

Sydney Sixers are a game outside the top four after their batters failed to fire, while the Heat have top spot in their sights after a match dominated by the quicks

Laura Jolly

13 November 2021, 08:54 PM AEST

