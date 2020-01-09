KFC BBL|09

LIVE: Wade returns as Hurricanes bat first

Hobart's skipper is back at the top of the order while the Heat look to continue their winning ways

Cricket Network

9 January 2020, 06:41 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo