LIVE: Wade returns as Hurricanes bat first

Hobart Hurricanes skipper Matthew Wade has won the bat flip and elected to bat first in his return to KFC BBL|09 action against the Brisbane Heat at the Gabba.

Wade replaces fellow left-handed opener D'Arcy Short at the top of the order, who today flew out to India with Australia's one-day international squad. Ben McDermott has been named as wicketkeeper for the visitors.

Left-arm tweaker Clive Rose also comes into the Hurricanes XI after fast-bowler Riley Meredith suffered a side strain in the victory over the Perth Scorchers earlier in the week.

The Heat have made one change to their side with Test batter Joe Burns available following a dominant campaign for the national team. Jack Prestwidge is the player to make way.

The hosts will be looking for back-to-back wins over the Hurricanes for the first time in the competition's history, having beaten the men in purple by 31 runs in a high-scoring encounter at Bellerive Oval last Friday.

Brisbane Heat XI: Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn (c), Matthew Renshaw, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Mitchell Swepson, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, Zahir Khan.

Hobart Hurricanes XI: Matthew Wade (c), Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), David Miller, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, Clive Rose, Tom Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland