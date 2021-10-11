IPL 2021

Vintage Dhoni knock steers Chennai into IPL final

Australian Josh Hazlewood takes two key wickets as Chennai beat Delhi to reach yet another IPL final

AP

11 October 2021, 07:12 AM AEST

