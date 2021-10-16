IPL 2021

Hazlewood plays key role as Chennai claim IPL title

Australia's pace ace claims two wickets – and had two others dropped off his bowling – in economical spell as Chennai Super Kings down Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL final

AAP

16 October 2021, 07:11 AM AEST

