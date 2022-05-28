Lynn launches six into garden in county T20 onslaught

Neither bowlers nor Northampton residents were safe as Chris Lynn sent balls flying to all parts in a match-winning hand for his new county team in the United Kingdom.

Durham's Australian captain Ashton Turner went down with a shoulder injury as Lynn blasted 83 from just 46 balls to lead Northamptonshire to victory in their first home game of the T20 Blast season.

Lynn, playing in his first tournament since being cut by long-time BBL team Brisbane Heat, plundered eight sixes including one that landed in the backyard of a house adjacent to the Wantage Road ground in England's midlands.

It came in a 149-run first-wicket onslaught with Ben Curran (71 off 43) also peppering the boundary to see the hosts reach an imposing 4-223.

Turner, who had ended the Lynn-Curran opening stand with two wickets in as many balls with his off-spin, looked to have Durham on track in their chase with 21 runs coming from his first seven balls.

Turner suffered his latest shoulder injury on Friday // Getty

But the 29-year-old allrounder, whose 27-game international career has been beset by four separate right shoulder reconstructions, had to retire hurt after dislocating his shoulder while diving for a single.

His side fell 31 runs short as fellow West Australian Matt Kelly (1-46 from three overs) also played a role in Northamptonshire's win.

At the Oval, Marnus Labuschagne, fresh off a 30-ball 41 that helped Glamorgan to victory over Sussex on Thursday, could not repeat the act the following evening as he was dismissed for 20 off 14 balls in the Welsh side's final-over loss to Surrey.

Former WA quick Michael Hogan kept Glamorgan in the match with a terrific spell of 5-18 but, with eight needed off the final over bowled by another Aussie in Michael Neser, Surrey got home with a ball to spare thanks to Ollie Pope's earlier knock of 62.

T20 gun-for-hire Dan Christian got Nottinghamshire's season off to a strong start as he took 2-22 from three overs before icing the run chase with a 19-ball 23 to lead the side to a four-wicket win over Worcestershire.

Marnus Labuschagne's Glamorgan lost in the final over // Getty

Josh Philippe made 35 off 31 for Sussex but could not stop Gloucestershire from prevailing by 41 runs, while Nathan Ellis was also on the losing end on debut for Hampshire, with Middlesex winning by 10 runs.

Derbyshire's newly signed Australian allrounder Hayden Kerr had a debut to forget as he went for 55 in his four overs and made just eight with the bat after being run out, with the Birmingham Bears surviving a late surge to win an exciting game at Derby by three runs.

The Bears smashed 89 off the last five overs to reach 200 for the second night running but the Falcons fought back and came close to pulling off what would have been their biggest T20 run chase.

Brooke Guest's 54 from 34 balls almost swung the game in a dramatic finale but Craig Miles kept his nerve as the Falcons finished on 8-197.

At Old Trafford, Hobart Hurricanes overseas player Harry Brook fell to the final ball of the game as rivals Lancashire and Yorkshire played out a thriller.

Yorkshire, chasing 184 to win a first Blast Roses game away from home since 2014, looked on course after Brook (72) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (67) shared 115 for the fourth wicket.

But fast bowler Richard Gleeson trapped the in-form Brook, who has been called into the England Test squad for the first time, lbw with only one run needed.

There are no Super Overs in the T20 Blast.

At Canterbury, Essex claimed a four-wicket victory over Kent with two balls to spare in their derby at Canterbury, with the visitors reaching 6-188 in reply to Kent's 4-184.

- with PA

Australians in 2022 English T20 Blast

Birmingham: Nathan McAndrew

Derbyshire: Hayden Kerr

Durham: Ashton Turner

Essex: Daniel Sams

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser

Gloucestershire: Marcus Harris

Hampshire: Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott

Lancashire: Tim David

Middlesex: Jason Behrendorff, Chris Green

Northamptonshire: Matthew Kelly, Chris Lynn

Nottinghamshire: Dan Christian, James Pattinson

Somerset: Peter Siddle

Sussex: Josh Philippe