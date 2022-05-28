England T20 Blast 2022

Lynn launches six into garden in county T20 onslaught

Axed Bash Brother lands one in British backyard during brutal county T20 Blast knock as opposing skipper Ashton Turner suffers shoulder injury

Louis Cameron

28 May 2022, 11:28 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo