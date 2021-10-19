ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Ireland hero joins elite club with four wickets in four balls

Curtis Campher makes history as Ireland thrash the Netherlands before Sri Lanka cruise to victory over Namibia

PA

19 October 2021, 06:56 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo