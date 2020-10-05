Christian's starring role as he collects eighth T20 title

Crusader Christian does it all to claim T20 title No.8

Dan Christian did it with bat and ball as Australia's globe-trotting T20 specialist underlined his experience and ability in the 20-over format to play a key role in steering his Nottinghamshire side to England's domestic T20 title.

Christian claimed four wickets in the final and played a key cameo with the bat to be there as the winning runs were struck as he led Notts to their second T20 title in the past four years after a dramatic, and water-logged, finals day at Edgbaston.

It was an incredible eighth domestic T20 trophy for the 37-year-old veteran who claimed player-of-the match honours in both the semi-final and final. It was his third T20 title in England, having also won three in Australia, most recently with the Melbourne Renegades in BBL|08 where he was also player of the final, as well as in the Caribbean and South Africa.

Christian, the only Australian and one of the very few overseas players to make the trip to England for domestic cricket in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, had earlier smashed four successive sixes to lift his side to victory against Lancashire in their semi-final, then backed up with an outstanding all-round effort to overhaul Surrey and claim the title.

The 37-year-old Christian, who will this summer play in the KFC BBL for the Sydney Sixers having moved on from the Melbourne Renegades, was instrumental with bat and ball in both wins for Notts.

"I've had the odd day out but it's always nice to do it when it really matters, in a final when the game's on the line," Christian said after play.

"It was a good day for me personally but everyone played really well. We were dominant the way through, we dominated the semi-final and then dominated the final as well."

Christian, who tweeted before the tournament "old blokes win stuff" hailed the depth and experience in the Notts outfit.

With the semi-finals delayed by 24 hours by rain, the extended English season was again impacted by weather as Notts and Lancashire had their semi-final reduced to 11 overs a side.

Lancashire made 4-94 having elected to bat first, but with Sydney Thunder target Alex Hales and impressive rising talent Joe Clarke launching a pair of sixes each, Nottinghamshire were well placed.

Lancashire fought back through two wickets to the spin of Matt Parkinson, but with Notts needing 29 runs off 24 balls Christian faced up to Liam Livingstone's off-spin.

With a short boundary and cross-wind playing to his advantage, Christian slammed Livingstone for four successive sixes into Edgbaston's Eric Hollies Stand to put the game beyond reach.

"I just decided that was going to be the over I was going to try and target and knock the game on the head and not let it get to the last over," Chrisitan said.

"Once I got first one away I thought I'd go again. I got a bit lucky but it's great knowing you've got that depth behind you. "

Christian was stumped from the first ball of the next over, attempting another six, but the damage had been done as his side secured the win with 16 balls remaining.

This is great! We asked @SixersBBL recruit @danchristian54 to name the 16 T20 clubs he's played for in 60 seconds – and he very nearly forgot one! pic.twitter.com/MRCmPANLkr September 18, 2020

Christian was to play a key role in the final as well, and having sent in Surrey (who beat Gloucestershire in their semi-final) was soon in the action taking a well-judged catch running back at mid-off.

Surrey opener Jason Roy, who is being targeted by the Perth Scorchers for a stint in this summer's KFC BBL, picked up the pace to top score with 66 from 47 balls.

Christian swung the match with the ball when he had Laurie Evans (43 off 23) caught in the deep and two balls later removed Jamie Overton for a duck after a spectacular leaping catch by wicketkeeper Tom Moores.

Roy then fell lbw to Jake Ball before Christian picked up two more wickets bowling the final over of the innings as he removed Ben Foakes (1) and Liam Plunkett (4) to restrict Surrey to 7-127.

Hales fell to the first ball of the Notts' run chase in the final and they soon slumped to 3-19 in the fourth over. With Peter Trego – who struck 31 off 21 having been brought in for his first game of the competition after an injury to Chris Nash in the semi-final – kick-starting the recovery, Christian arrived at 4-82 with Notts needing 46 from 42 balls in tricky conditions.

With Ben Duckett (53 from 38) playing the role of aggressor, Christian was the perfect foil to hit three fours in an unbeaten 21 from 11 as Notts secured the win, again with 16 balls to spare.

Christian, who endured flight delays in his bid to get to England before his mandatory 14-day isolation, said the title win made it "all worth it".

"It was a tough start to the tournament for me, with the whole isolation, and flight delays, so it's nice to get a reward like that," he told host broadcaster Sky Sports after the match.

"We knew the new ball would grip, we tried to minimise damage with the bat, and it ended up being a really good wicket when the ball went soft. They ended up 20 short."

Dan Christian in domestic T20 finals

2006: Big Bash, NSW v Victoria (lost)

2010: Big Bash, South Australia v Victoria (lost)

2010: England T20, Hampshire v Somerset (won)

2011: Big Bash, South Australia v NSW (won)

2013: BBL|02, Brisbane Heat v Perth Scorchers (won)

2017: IPL, Rising Pune Supergiant v Mumbai (lost)

2017: T20 Blast, Notts v Birmingham (won)

2017: CPL, Trinbago v St Kitts (won)

2018: BBL|07, Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers (lost)

2018: SA Super League, Jozi Stars v Cape Town Blitz (won)

2019: BBL|08, Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars (won)

2020: T20 Blast, Notts v Surrey (won)