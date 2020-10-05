England T20 Blast 2020

Christian's starring role as he collects eighth T20 title

Dan Christian does it all – from smashing four successive sixes in the semi-final to taking four wickets in the final – to lead Nottinghamshire to England domestic T20 crown

Dave Middleton

5 October 2020, 09:32 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

