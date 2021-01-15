LIVE: Smith, Labuschagne resume after lunch

Session 1: 11am - 1pm | Session 2: 1.40pm - 3.40pm | Session 3: 4pm - 6pm (all times AEDT)

Steve Smith has steadied Australia for the umpteenth time in his career, helping the hosts reach 2-65 at lunch on day one of their series-deciding fourth Vodafone Test against India in Brisbane.

India were forced to name their most inexperienced Test attack since 1946 after spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (abdominal) and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (back) both failed fitness tests.

The luckless tourists then lost their fourth toss of the four-Test series, ensuring Australia had first use of a pitch that Tim Paine noted would be a "pretty good batting wicket for the first few days".

But India's unheralded attack fired first in the final Test, which comes with the series locked at 1-1.

David Warner and Marcus Harris both departed in the opening nine overs as Australia crashed to 2-17.

Smith and Labuschagne, fresh from sharing 100-run and 103-run partnerships in the drawn third Test, then picked up where they left off in Sydney.

Smith is 30 not out, having swept aside a week of headlines about marking centre at the SCG.

Labuschagne is unbeaten on 19, desperate to reach three figures at his home ground after scores of 73 and 91 at the SCG.

The master and apprentice both kept the scoreboard ticking over, putting away anything loose sent down by fast bowlers Thangarasu Natarajan, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini.

Off-spinning allrounder Washington Sundar, who like Natarajan is making his Test debut, had three overs before the meal break.

The tourists made four changes to the XI that salvaged a draw in Sydney, with Bumrah, Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja (thumb) and Hanuma Vihari (hamstring) all enforced omissions.

"There was no other option," stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane admitted at the toss.

Siraj, who only made his debut at the MCG, is the most experienced member of the attack.

The paceman found Warner's edge in the day's opening over, while Harris clipped Thakur's first delivery of the match straight to square leg.

Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: India won by eight wickets

Third Test: Match drawn

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT