India Tour of Australia - Men's

Enough Green seen for selectors to make call

Western Australian posts impressive hundred for Australia A on day two against Indians, after openers Burns and Pucovski miss out

Andrew Ramsey at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney

7 December 2020, 06:53 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo