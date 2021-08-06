England v India Tests - Men's

Anderson drags England back into first Test

Veteran paceman removes Pujara and Kohli with successive balls to keep hosts in the hunt on rain-affected day two at Trent Bridge

Reuters

6 August 2021, 07:09 AM AEST

