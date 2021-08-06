Anderson drags England back into first Test

Anderson equals Kumble with massive double strike

Seamer James Anderson has won the latest round of his duel with India captain Virat Kohli and dragged England back into the first Test on a rain-marred second day.

Anderson struck twice in two balls in vintage fashion on Thursday to inject fresh excitement into the match, but intermittent rain played spoilsport, washing away nearly the entire final session.

Opener KL Rahul was left on 57, while Rishabh Pant, who'd already been dicing with calamity with a couple of risky shots, was on seven with India still 58 behind England's 183.

Anderson, who is now tied with former India spinner Anil Kumble on 619 Test wickets in joint-third place on the all-time list, will need two days to complete his 14th over in the match after two attempts to finish it were ruined by the rain.

"Obviously to get a couple of quick ones like that is important, especially Virat. He's such an influential player for them, always good to get him early," the 39-year-old Anderson said.

"It's always good to get a world-class player out. You want to challenge yourself against the best and he certainly is one of the best."

Earlier, resuming on 0-21, India had a near-perfect morning session at Trent Bridge.

The partnership between their openers was inching towards the century mark when Ollie Robinson bounced out Rohit Sharma for 36 with the final delivery before lunch.

Anderson then returned refreshed from the break to dismiss the dour Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli in successive deliveries, with wicketkeeper Jos Buttler taking both the catches.

Pujara made four and Kohli fell for a golden duck, the India captain looking crestfallen after being bested by his nemesis.

Ajinkya Rahane could have been run-out even before he opened his account but the India vice-captain did not learn his lesson and his luck dried up soon.

Rahane sensed a single even when Rahul had merely defended a Robinson delivery and was beaten by Jonny Bairstow's direct throw while returning to the non-striker's end.

Cruising at 0-97, India had slumped to 4-112 and it could have been even worse but Dom Sibley dropped Rahul, then on 52, at slip after he'd edged Anderson.

After the rain had forced an early tea, two attempts were made to get on with the match but only three balls could be bowled before the umpires called it a day.

The first match of the five-match series between the teams marks the beginning of a new World Test Championship cycle.