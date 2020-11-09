Indian Premier League 2020

Stoinis powers Delhi past Warner and into IPL final

Marcus Stoinis claimed three wickets and was returned to opening the batting as he played a key role in taking the Ricky Ponting-coached Delhi past David Warner's team

Cricket Network

9 November 2020, 07:30 AM AEST

