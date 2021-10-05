Smith left out again as Delhi go top of the IPL

The Delhi Capitals have hung on to beat the Chennai Super Kings by three wickets in a contest between the Indian Premier League's top two.

West Indian Shimron Hetmyer, dropped on 12 in Delhi's chase, went on to make an unbeaten 28 off 18 balls to give his side a winning score of 7-139 with two balls to spare.

Chennai had struggled to 6-136 after Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss on his 24th birthday and opted to field first.

Axar Patel (2-18) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1-20) tied down Chennai despite Ambati Rayudu scoring a 43-ball knock of 55.

Captain MS Dhoni couldn't score a boundary in making 18 runs off 27 balls before edging to Pant in the last over.

"It's a two-paced wicket, some balls come to you and some don't," Dhoni said.

"It's not a placid wicket where you can play your shots. It was a very good effort (by the bowlers), but it was important not to give away too many in the first six overs."

That referenced Delhi's fast start. They had reached 1-51 in the sixth over when Australian Josh Hazelwood (1-27 from four) dismissed Shreyas Iyer.

Delhi's top order again did not feature Australian Steve Smith, with Ripal Patel instead coming in to make his debut.

Delhi's Australian coach Ricky Ponting again opted for just three overseas players in his side, meaning there was no room for Smith in a top order led by Indian stars Iyer, Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw.

Smith has played just three matches for Delhi since the IPL resumed last month.

Though Delhi's scoring rate slowed they remained on track, but Shardul Thakur's (2-13) twin strikes in the 15th over brought Chennai hope. The fast bowler clean bowled Ashwin, then Dhawan (39) was brilliantly taken in the covers by Moeen Ali.

But Chennai wasted a good opportunity to snatch a win when substitute fielder Krishnappa Gowtham missed a simple catch off Hetmyer at long on. The ball burst through his hands and crossed the boundary for four, putting Delhi on course for top spot.

Delhi's victory meant they leaped above Chennai with a round to go in the group stage.

Both teams have already qualified for the play-offs but a top-two place offers a shorter route to the October 15 final.