Aussies retain urn after day five washout in Manchester

Australia have been saved by rain.

It has been one of the most dramatic Ashes series in living memory, but confirmation of their retention of the urn in Manchester came in the most anti-climactic fashion possible.

The entire final day's play of the close-fought series' penultimate Test was washed out to ensure Pat Cummins' side will retain the Ashes no matter what the result at The Oval next week.

With Australia having won two matches to England's one so far in this campaign, the best outcome the hosts can now achieve is 2-2 which would not be enough to earn the Ashes back given their opponents are in possession of the replica trophy after winning the most recent series in 2021-22.

Completely outplayed at Old Trafford, Australia are immensely fortunate to escape with a stalemate that now gives them a fighting chance at winning their first Ashes series abroad since 2001.

After only 30 overs of play were possible on day four, Sunday's weather proved even more miserable as rain fell steadily throughout the day to ensure the sodden Old Trafford outfield was unable to drain following a deluge the previous evening.

There were cheers at 12.15pm when showers ceased and a resumption of play was scheduled for 1pm presuming no further rain fell in the meantime.

The sheer unpredictability of the weather blowing in from the Irish Sea meant neither local groundstaff nor the visiting match officials were aware another deluge was only moments away.

Six minutes after the umpires announced the resumption, the hover cover was reinstated in its position over the pitch.

It was not long before puddles were pooling around the edges of the white rain sheets stretched around the wicket table.

Ben Stokes examines the bleak conditions on day five at Old Trafford // Getty

While Australian players dared not venture out of the comfort of the changerooms, their England counterparts defiantly kicked a soccer ball around on the soggy outfield but even they retreated when the downpour intensified.

The umpires finally gave up at 5:25pm, as the two teams shook hands after receiving the news.

It is a cruel outcome for England given they dominated this Test, which they will argue they were sure to win had its full complement of overs been realised.

Consigned to their first draw during Ben Stokes' year-long reign as captain, England will be sour at being denied a chance to set up a deciding Test in the finale of an Ashes for the first time since 1965-66.

Australia were 5-214 in their second innings, still 61 runs away from making their rivals bat again, after being completely powerless to restrain England’s gung-ho batters as they piled on 592 in only 107.4 overs.

The visitors' fragility looked ripe for further exploitation when Mark Wood claimed the scalps of three of their top five batters late on day three.

Wood, the speedster whose entrance into this series has changed its complexion, was warming up for another spell the following day when umpires intervened.

Stokes fumed as he was forced to instead bowl spinners Joe Root and Moeen Ali for the final 13 overs of play on Saturday.

"We were sat on the balcony and we didn't think it had deteriorated that much to not allow the seamers to bowl," assistant coach Marcus Trescothick said.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: England won by three wickets

Fourth Test: Match drawn

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood