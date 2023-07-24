Men's Ashes 2023

Aussies retain urn after day five washout in Manchester

A sodden day at Old Trafford with no play possible means Australia have retained the Ashes and their 2-1 series lead with one Test to come

Louis Cameron at Old Trafford

24 July 2023, 03:30 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

