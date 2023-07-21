Men's Ashes 2023

Crawley crashes scintillating ton as England take charge

A scorching 189 from opener Zak Crawley has thrust England into a powerful position after two days in Manchester, taking a first-innings lead of 67 with six wickets remaining

Andrew Ramsey at Old Trafford

21 July 2023, 03:30 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

