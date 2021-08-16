England v India Tests - Men's

Late wickets leave second Test on a knife-edge

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane dismissed late in the final session as India lead by 154 with four wickets in hand

Reuters

16 August 2021, 07:06 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo