Headingley horror show leaves India on the ropes

Anderson shines as India are routed for just 78

England have enjoyed a perfect day, shooting out India for a paltry 78 and then responding with 120 for no loss to completely dominate the opening three sessions of the third Test at Headingley.

Jimmy Anderson wrecked India's top order with a three-wicket burst on Wednesday before Craig Overton and Sam Curran mowed down the tail to bundle out the tourists inside two sessions.

Then Haseeb Hameed (60 not out) helped put on the team's highest opening stand of the summer, an unbroken century partnership with Rory Burns (52), as England had a day they could hardly have dreamed of.

"It doesn't get much better than that," the ageless Anderson enthused.

"You just have to make the most of it while it lasts. These days don't come around very often. Be happy when they do."

Burns and Hameed had both reached fifty by stumps // Getty

It was just the fifth time in Test history that England's openers had overtaken their opposition's total in the first innings as they built up a 42-run lead.

Coming after a demoralising loss in the second Test at Lord's - England were bowled out for 120 on the final day - which prompted serious questions about all departments of the team, this was just the riposte Joe Root's side needed as they look to get back into the series from 1-0 down.

India captain Virat Kohli had won the toss for the first time in the last nine Tests against England and elected to bat, only to be part of an astonishing 40.4 overs collapse triggered by some high-class seam and swing bowling led by Anderson, who took 3-6.

He gave England a perfect start, dismissing in-form opener KL Rahul in the first over after he attempted a drive before getting his eye in.

Jimmy Anderson again led the way for England // Getty

Next man in Cheteshwar Pujara scored one before edging Anderson behind, the batsman looking in two minds about which way the ball would swing.

Anderson followed with the prize wicket of Kohli, who fell in a similar manner, and let out a roar celebrating the dismissal.

The 39-year-old seamer produced a swing masterclass in his opening spell of 8-5-6-3, while his new-ball colleague Ollie Robinson struck either side of the lunch break, dismissing Ajinkya Rahane for 18 and removing the dangerous Rishabh Pant as Jos Buttler took his fifth catch of a busy morning.

India went on to lose four wickets in six balls without adding a run in a spectacular collapse, with Overton taking 3-14 and Curran 2-27, with both bowlers at one point on a hat-trick.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for India, who lost Ravindra Jadeja to an apparent knee injury before the close.

India were unable to get a breakthrough in the final session // Getty

The team's fielding was also poor, summed up by Rohit Sharma letting an edge slip though his grasp at slip and for four as Haseeb, promoted to opener from No.3, brought up his fifty. Burns brought up his half-century in the penultimate over.

"When you bowl someone out for less than 100, you're never quite sure whether you have bowled well or the wicket isn't quite as good as you think it might be," Anderson said.

"To see both sides bat on it and the way they (England's openers) went about their business today, we just feel so calm."