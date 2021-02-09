India v England Men's - Tests

Ashwin routs England to set up intriguing final day

India lost an early wicket having been set a record 420 to win the first Test against England after Ravi Ashwin's six-wicket haul skittled the visitors for 178 second time around.

Reuters

9 February 2021, 07:27 AM AEST

