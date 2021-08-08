Root hundred sets up tense chase on final day

England captain Joe Root has compiled a brilliant 21st Test century but India still maintained the upper hand going into what promises to be an enthralling final day of the opening Test.

Root made 109 on Saturday to drag his side out of the doldrums and set India a tricky 209-run victory target on the penultimate day of the bowler-dominated contest.

Jasprit Bumrah picked up five wickets for India // Getty

India, for whom Jasprit Bumrah starred with his five-wicket haul, were 1-52 at stumps, still needing another 157 to go 1-0 up in the five-match series that marks the beginning of a new World Test Championship cycle.

Root had also top-scored in his side's first innings total of 183 and his century proved the bedrock of England's 303 in the second innings.

In India's chase, Rohit Sharma is on 12 not out after losing his opening partner KL Rahul, who made 26.

QUICK SINGLE Rahul, Jadeja push India in front in first Test

Cheteshwar Pujara hit three boundaries in his unbeaten 12 after an engrossing day at Trent Bridge.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant spent a busy day behind the stumps after England resumed on 25 for no loss.

Mohammed Siraj drew first blood, dismissing Rory Burns caught behind for 18.

Zak Crawley fell in the next over, edging Bumrah to Pant, who dived to his right to take the catch.

Day 2: Anderson equals Kumble with massive double strike

Root added 89 with dogged opener Dom Sibley to prop up the innings.

Sibley got an lbw decision overturned but departed on 28 when his angled bat met Bumrah's swinging ball and Pant dived to his left to smartly pouch the inside edge.

Jonny Bairstow made 30 before holing out to deep square and Shardul Thakur trapped Dan Lawrence lbw for 25, but Root could not be denied his hundred.

The home captain hit Mohammed Shami for a boundary to bring up his century, celebrating it by jumping, punching the air and letting out a roar.

Day 1: Bumrah, Shami script sensational England collapse

Bumrah ended Root's 172-ball knock, which included 14 boundaries, dismissing him with the second new ball.

Sam Curran's breezy 32 down the order was the second highest score in England's second innings.

Bumrah, who claimed 5-64, dismissed Curran and Stuart Broad in successive deliveries but was denied a hat-trick by James Anderson.