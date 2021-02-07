India v England Men's - Tests

Root's hanger helps England take complete control

Dom Bess and Jofra Archer star with the ball for England, while a fortuitous piece of fielding sees Cheteshwar Pujara depart

PAA

7 February 2021, 11:13 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo