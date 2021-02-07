India v England Men's - Tests
Root's hanger helps England take complete control
Dom Bess and Jofra Archer star with the ball for England, while a fortuitous piece of fielding sees Cheteshwar Pujara depart
PAA
7 February 2021
Dom Bess took centre stage with four wickets as England hammered home their advantage in the first Test against India.
The hosts responded to an imposing first-innings score of 578 by scrapping to 6-257 at stumps, with Bess running through a high-class middle order.
Capturing India captain Virat Kohli at bat-pad for just 11 was the off-spinner's moment of the day - and probably his career thus far - and he also ended a thrilling counterattack from Rishabh Pant for 91.
He relied on good fielding and good fortune too, with Joe Root taking a brilliant one-handed catch to see off Ajinkya Rahane while Cheteshwar Pujara was left aghast when his pull shot looped to mid-wicket via a huge deflection off the cowering Ollie Pope at short leg.
Bess ended with figures of 4-55, another significant return for a player who is clearly learning on the job as a Test cricketer but regularly finds a way to meet the challenges in front of him.
With Jofra Archer earlier accounting for both openers with the new ball, England walked off at stumps 321 ahead and with a big chance to open up the road to a series-opening victory.
More to come