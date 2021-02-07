Root's hanger helps England take complete control

England in control after Pujara’s freak dismissal

Dom Bess took centre stage with four wickets as England hammered home their advantage in the first Test against India.

The hosts responded to an imposing first-innings score of 578 by scrapping to 6-257 at stumps, with Bess running through a high-class middle order.

Capturing India captain Virat Kohli at bat-pad for just 11 was the off-spinner's moment of the day - and probably his career thus far - and he also ended a thrilling counterattack from Rishabh Pant for 91.

Day 1: Root in rare air with century against India in 100th Test

He relied on good fielding and good fortune too, with Joe Root taking a brilliant one-handed catch to see off Ajinkya Rahane while Cheteshwar Pujara was left aghast when his pull shot looped to mid-wicket via a huge deflection off the cowering Ollie Pope at short leg.

Bess ended with figures of 4-55, another significant return for a player who is clearly learning on the job as a Test cricketer but regularly finds a way to meet the challenges in front of him.

With Jofra Archer earlier accounting for both openers with the new ball, England walked off at stumps 321 ahead and with a big chance to open up the road to a series-opening victory.

