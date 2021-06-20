England v India Test - Women's

Debutant defies England's victory push as Test is drawn

India's No.8 Sneh Rana scores a match-saving 80 not out just as England looked like they would push for victory in the one-off Test

PA

20 June 2021, 07:29 AM AEST

