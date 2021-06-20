Debutant defies England's victory push as Test is drawn

Teen tyro matches Tendulkar, sends a warning to Aussies

A tremendous 104-run partnership for the ninth wicket between Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia has secured a draw for India in the one-off women's Test match against England in Bristol.

The magnificent effort from the visitors' lower order ensured England's hopes of a first Test victory on home soil since 2005 were dashed.

The game was brought to a close with 12 overs left as the players shook hands for the draw with India on 8-344 in their second innings, leading by 179 runs.

Having started the day at 1-83, India looked to be progressing steadily towards safety before losing four wickets for 18 runs in the middle of the day to slump to 8-243 at tea, a lead of only 78.

But England's hopes of finishing off the India tail quickly and setting themselves a target were crushed by the excellence of Rana and Bhatia.

Rana scored just two in the first innings but crucially found her form in the second, top-scoring with 80 from 154 balls, while Bhatia finished unbeaten on 44.

As part of her match-saving partnership, Rana also became just the fourth woman to take four wickets and score a half-century on Test debut as India held on for the draw.

Sophie Ecclestone had put England on track for victory // Getty

The day had not started badly for England with spinner Sophie Ecclestone taking two wickets in the first session, including a diving one-handed catch from Katherine Brunt to dismiss the player of the match Shafali Verma for 63.

Deepti Sharma (54) was made to work hard for her half-century, which came form 157 balls before she played on, again off Ecclestone.

After lunch England looked to have put themselves in a good position, taking five wickets in the session as India moved just 78 ahead.

Ecclestone (4-118) claimed two more wickets, including India captain Mithali Raj for just four in what could be her final Test innings in England.