Knight dark after just missing Test century

Heather Knight fell agonisingly short of a century in her 100th game as England captain with a well-struck 95 as her side finished day one of the Test against India on 6-269.

Leading from the front at the Bristol County Ground, Knight was given out lbw in the final hour of play, just five runs short of what would have been her second Test century.

Knight faced 175 deliveries for her 95, which included four boundaries as England's batting was impressive on the opening day, with the pitch not yet showing signs of having been used previously.

However, as the day started to draw to a close, the Indian spinners came into their own, with England slipping from 2-230, losing four late wickets for 39.

"It would have been lovely (to score a ton)," Knight admitted.

"Just really frustrated to be honest, I felt really comfortable out there, I felt like I was going really well and had worn the Indian bowlers down and was starting to cash in a little bit on our hard work, scoring a bit more freely.

Shafali Verma snares the catch to dismiss Tammy Beaumont // Getty

"Super frustrated, obviously the position the team were in as well. We probably would have comfortably got up to 300 if that had been the case – but that's Test cricket, isn't it?

"It ebbed and flowed quite brilliantly throughout the day and the Indians pulled it back quite nicely at the end."

It was a historic occasion too for 22-year-old Sophia Dunkley, who became the first black woman to play Test cricket for the country, having been awarded her first central contract earlier this month.

"It was lovely (to give Dunkley her maiden Test cap)," Knight said.

"Dunks is a very popular member of our team and she's a lovely girl and massively deserves this chance the way she's played."

Having won the toss, England openers Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Winfield-Hill started watchfully against India's new-ball attack, who have not played a Test match since 2014.

Winfield-Hill hit two impressive sixes, including one over a long midwicket boundary but was caught going for a drive outside off stump for 35, with Taniya Bhatia diving to her right to dismiss the opener.

Shortly after lunch, Beaumont brought up her second Test fifty with a paddle sweep for one as England moved past 100.

After looking in control against seam, the Kent player noticeably slowed down once spin was brought into the attack, and a sharp catch from 17-year-old Shafali Verma at short leg was needed to dismiss Beaumont, who ended with 66 from 144 deliveries.

Sneh Rana (centre) snared 3-77 on her first day of Test cricket // Getty

Knight, who had batted well during the second session, brought up her own half-century, and a third in Tests, shortly after tea.

Having just dropped Nat Sciver on 34, Deepti Sharma soon made up for it by claiming her first Test wicket with Sciver gone lbw for 42 and England losing a review in the process.

Amy Jones, who had started this season in good form, was also out lbw for just one, despite another review.

Agonisingly close to her century on her home ground, Knight was given out lbw from the bowling of Sharma for 95, with the review showing it as umpire's call for impact.

Georgia Elwiss then fell shortly after for five, with another good catch from India, this time from Sneh Rana in the slip cordon.