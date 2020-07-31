England v Ireland ODIs - Men's

England cruise to first-up win over Ireland

Willey and Billings the stars for the hosts as ODI series gets underway in Southampton

Cricket Network

31 July 2020, 07:49 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo