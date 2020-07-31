England cruise to first-up win over Ireland

England ease to six-wicket win over Ireland in ODI opener

England have made light work of Ireland in their opening ODI, racing to a six-wicket win with more than 22 overs to spare at the biosecure Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

With England also preparing for a Test series against Pakistan from next week, there were opportunities to impress and the recalled allrounder David Willey immediately seized his.

Taking the new ball, Willey tore through the Irish top order, which slumped to 5-28 inside seven overs.

Recalled Willey claims five as England thrash Ireland

The left-armer finished with 5-30 from 8.4 overs - his maiden ODI five-wicket haul - and while the visitors offered some resistance via an eighth-wicket 66-run stand between Curtis Campher (59no) and Andy McBrine (40), their total of 172 from 44.2 overs was never likely to be enough.

QUICK SINGLE Broad or Anderson facing the Ashes axe: Siddle

Ireland did manage to make early inroads with the ball as Jonny Bairstow departed for two in the third over, and Jason Roy (24), James Vince (25) and Tom Banton (11) all made starts before failing to go on, with the home side at one point 4-78.

But Sam Billings (67no) and captain Eoin Morgan (34no) righted the ship into calmer waters, cruising through an unbroken 96-run stand that sealed victory in the first of this three-match series.

The match also marked the beginning of the newly-established ICC Super League, with England claiming 10 points and Ireland zero.