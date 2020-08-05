England v Ireland ODIs - Men's

Twin tons lift Ireland to famous win over England

Centuries to Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie hand Ireland a tense victory over England with one ball to spare in Southampton

Martin Smith

5 August 2020, 06:58 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo