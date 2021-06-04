England v New Zealand Tests - Men's

England rally after debutant's historic double-ton

New Zealand opener Devon Conway surpassed the highest score ever recorded by a male debutant on English soil, as his double-century salvaged a day favouring England's bowling attack at Lord's

AP

4 June 2021, 07:28 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo