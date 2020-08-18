England v Pakistan Tests - Men's

Root calls for bad light rules to be addressed after draw

Earlier start times, pink balls and playing under floodlights could help keep the players on the field in gloomy conditions

Sam Ferris

18 August 2020, 07:33 AM AEST

@samuelfez

