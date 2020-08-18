Root calls for bad light rules to be addressed after draw

In the wake of the shortest Test match on English soil in 33 years, England captain Joe Root says bad-light rule "needs to be addressed" to keep the players on the park.

Rain and bad light meant only 134.3 overs were bowled in the second Test in Southampton - the ninth shortest Test in England in terms of balls bowled and the shortest match since England hosted Pakistan at Lord's in 1987 - resulting in a draw to leave the hosts up 1-0 with one Test to play, which starts Friday at the same venue.

The gloomy conditions forced the umpires to enforce the bad-light rule throughout the Test, which at times left heads being scratched when sunlight returned later in the afternoon only for the day to have already been abandoned.

But Root supported the officials for how they handled the playing conditions. In his post-match press conference, the 29-year-old called for administrators at the top level to explore ways in which the game can still be played if bad light threatens the teams from the field.

"I do think it's hard to blame the umpires (Richard Kettleborough and Michael Gough)," Root said. "I think there is something bigger that needs looking at, higher up the chain. This is way above my pay grade.

"I don't think I have ever seen a game be affected by bad light as much as this, which is very frustrating.

"But also the weather as well, it's been very wet throughout the week. It is frustrating and it's obviously been a huge talking point. I do think it needs to be addressed somewhere, somehow."

Australia legend Shane Warne has suggested lowering the minimum light meter reading that is used by the on-field umpires to gauge safe and satisfactory visibility, and the use of a bright pink ball in all conditions all around the world.

Root offered his own ideas, beginning by the prospect of starting play earlier than the usual 11am. England's extended daylight hours means lost time is added at the end of the day, unlike in Australia where play begins earlier.

"Maybe we could start half-an-hour earlier if we've lost time," Root said.

"You don't necessarily have to start every game at 10.30am, but maybe if you need to make time up that is something to look at so light isn't as much of an issue. It's something to look at. It may be a possibility.

"Maybe there's got to be a minimum standard of floodlights and (we should) play on throughout. Maybe we could use a lighter red ball rather than a dark Dukes ball.

"There are different things that could be trialed to avoid similar scenarios in future."

It is unlikely the playing conditions will change ahead of Friday's third Test in Southampton, where the series will be decided.

Root declared England's first innings of the second Test on 4-110 late on Monday as both captains agreed to shake hands/fist bump and call it a draw.