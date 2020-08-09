England v Pakistan Tests - Men's

The Buttler did it! England seal famous victory

Fearing he was playing for his place in the side, Jos Buttler shares a match-winning partnership with Chris Woakes to lift England to victory over Pakistan

Martin Smith

9 August 2020, 06:33 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

