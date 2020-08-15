Anderson calls for light leeway as Rizwan shines

Rizwan shines for Pakistan on gloomy second day

England have questioned Test cricket's bad light policy after just 40.2 overs of play was possible on a mostly-dry second day of the second Test against Pakistan in Southampton.

Mohammad Rizwan struck an enterprising half-century, the second of his career after his 95 against Australia last summer, to have the visitors 9-223 at stumps on Friday.

Poor light saw an early stumps called following numerous delays, with paceman Jimmy Anderson suggesting more could be done to keep players on the ground.

"It was gloomy but it's one of those when it didn't seem like the batsmen were struggling too much," said Anderson. "I don't know what the reading was (at tea). Maybe there could be a bit more leeway there.

"The light has been gloomy all day and we've been lucky to get the play we have. It did feel like the floodlights were pretty prominent. The umpires take their readings, we can only go off that so there's nothing more we can do about that."

Added Rizwan: "I was ready to play but the decision rests with the umpires and they have the responsibility to ensure no one gets injured. They have to go by the light meter. It's the same for both teams."

Resuming on 5-126 on an overcast day at the Ageas Bowl, Rizwan and Babar Azam each survived to lunch in tricky batting conditions.

Stuart Broad found the edge of Babar after the break and could have had Rizwan on 14 as well to leave Pakistan 7-161 if wicketkeeper Jos Buttler had held on to a tough leaping chance.

After Yasir Shah nicked off to Anderson, Dom Sibley pulled off a terrific direct-hit run out (his second of the series) from gully to the non-striker's end to send Shaheen Afridi off for a duck.

With Pakistan eight down, Rizwan kicked into gear. The right-hander walked at Chris Woakes and front-foot pulled him for four before upper-cutting Sam Curran over the slips.

He brought up a 104-ball fifty before tea but the fading light meant only a further nine balls were possible after the break.

England XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Pakistan XI: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah