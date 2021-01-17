Sri Lanka v England Tests - Men's

Sri Lanka fight after Root makes England history

England skipper becomes the first two post two double centuries in away Tests before Sri Lanka defy the tourists on day three in Galle

AAP

17 January 2021, 09:12 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo