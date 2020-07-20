England v West Indies Tests - Men's

Broad's new-ball burst keeps England in the hunt

England bowler inspires West Indies collapse of 6-48 to open door for England to force a result and set up another day five thriller

Dave Middleton

20 July 2020, 06:30 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo