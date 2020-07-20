Broad's new-ball burst keeps England in the hunt

England roll the dice looking for series-levelling win

A three-wicket burst from Stuart Broad started a West Indies collapse that has kept alive England's hopes of a series-levelling victory in the second Test.

Broad, who spoke passionately at being dropped for the first Test, took three wickets in 14 balls with the second new ball to give the home side a fighting chance of forcing a result.

After the entire third day had been lost to rain, England now find themselves leading by 219 runs with eight wickets in hand and just the final day's 98 overs to play, with high potential for another thrilling finish.

The West Indies lost 6-48 to be bundled out for 287 on the fourth afternoon, despite half-centuries to Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase.

England, with a 182-run first-innings lead, then opened their second innings with Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler to signal their attacking intent and force a result in this must-win clash after the Windies won the opening Test of this three-match series.

However, the plan backfired spectacularly when Buttler was bowled by Kemar Roach for a third-ball duck in the first over.

Stokes gets inventive as England punish Windies

Roach then sent Zak Crawley's middle stump cartwheeling away to leave England 2-37 at stumps, with Joe Root joining Stokes as regular openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley were pushed down the order.

"It's going to be a good day tomorrow. We need to set it up in the first 45 minutes, an hour tomorrow," Broad told Sky Sports.

"In a dream world we get two new balls tomorrow.

"We've given ourselves a chance of winning this game, which is a great position.

"The second new ball is going to be quite important, even if it's for four to six overs."

Having resumed on 1-32, England were initially frustrated, clearly missing the extra pace of the quarantined Jofra Archer, as nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph made 32 before spinner Dom Bess had him caught at short leg.

Cautious England grind way through opening day

Shai Hope continued his struggles to find red-ball form, making 25 before edging a Sam Curran off-cutter behind.

But Brathwaite and Brooks combined for a third-successive 50-plus partnership and the West Indies looked set to bat England out of the contest, with a draw here ensuring the West Indies would retain the Wisden Trophy.

England's minds appeared not on the job, with Dom Sibley absent-mindedly breaching the ban on shining the ball with saliva, forcing the umpires to sanitise the Dukes before play could continue.

England escaped sanction, however: teams receive two warnings before a five-run penalty is applied.

Umpires Gough (left) and Illingworth disinfect the ball // AP

England's breakthrough came when Brathwaite padded a return catch back to Stokes on 75 shortly before the second new ball was due, and Broad took full toll.

With the Old Trafford pitch offering variable bounce, Broad had Brooks (68) and Shane Dowrich (0) trapped leg before on the crease either side of bowling first-Test hero Jermaine Blackwood for a duck with a delivery that kept low.

Chris Woakes joined the party as he got Windies captain Jason Holder to edge to second slip for just two, had Chase lbw on review for 51 and then bowling Shannon Gabriel for the Windies third duck of the innings.

