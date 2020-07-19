Big wet hits England's hopes of a Test win

England's chances of keeping alive their Test series against the West Indies hit a snag on Saturday when the entire third day of the second Test was washed out.

Fine weather is expected in Manchester for the final two days of the match, with England needing to take 19 Windies wickets to win the Test and stay in the series.

Stokes gets inventive as England punish Windies

The tourists will resume on Sunday on 1-32 in reply to England’s first innings of 9-469 declared.

While England have dominated the Test so far, Saturday’s big wet at Old Trafford has significantly reduced their chances of forcing a result.

"It's looking like we've got to take 19 wickets in two days," England vice-captain Ben Stokes told Sky Sports.

"But the wicket has offered something throughout the whole Test so far, so we just need to make sure that we can expose that and put as many deliveries as we can, challenging their defensive shots as much as we can."

Cautious England grind way through opening day

With two days remaining, an England victory or a draw are seemingly the only two possible outcomes.

The Windies, leading 1-0 in the three-match series and the holders of the Wisden Trophy, only need a draw in Manchester to retain the trophy they won in 2019.

