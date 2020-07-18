England v West Indies Tests - Men's

Ben stokes England's fire as hosts take control

Allrounder and opener Dom Sibley punish the West Indies bowlers on the second day of the second Test at Old Trafford

Martin Smith

18 July 2020, 06:41 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo