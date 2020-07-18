Ben stokes England's fire as hosts take control

Stokes gets inventive as England punish Windies

The second-longest partnership by an England pair this century has given the home side full control of the second Test against the West Indies in Manchester.

Ben Stokes (176) and Dom Sibley (120) provided the backbone of England's total of 9-469 declared at Old Trafford, with the Windies – 1-32 at stumps – needing to produce a similar batting marathon on Saturday to stay in the Test.

Having come together with the score at 3-81 on the opening day, Stokes and Sibley were immovable for 568 deliveries as they patiently dismantled the West Indies bowlers.

Sibley celebrates his second Test century // Getty

Their 260-run stand was the second-longest in terms of balls faced by an English duo since 2000, while Stokes' 356-ball knock was the longest of his career by more than 100 deliveries.

It's the first time in 45 years that two Englishmen have faced 350 balls each in a Test innings, while Sibley's innings strike rate of 32.25 makes it the fourth-slowest Test ton ever scored in England.

Sibley was so sedate that it appeared at one point that Stokes might beat him to three figures, although the opener got there first just before lunch on Friday, his second Test ton in just his eighth Test.

Stokes was also patient and went to lunch on 99 not out, bringing up three figures shortly after the interval. But as the England total approached 300, the allrounder began to open his shoulders.

An audacious short-armed jab off the bowling of Alzarri Joseph that sailed over the mid-wicket boundary signalled Stokes' intent as he raced towards and past the 150-mark, the left-hander hitting 17 fours and two sixes in total.

Ironically, having struck just five fours and faced 372 balls, it was a big shot that finally saw Sibley depart, the right-hander caught on the rope to be one of spinner Roston Chase's five wickets (5-172).

Stokes also gifted his wicket away, edging behind an attempted reverse sweep off the bowling of speedster Kemar Roach, who broke through for his first wicket of the series and his first at Test level in 521 balls, a drought stretching back to August last year.

Roach hadn't taken a wicket for almost 87 overs // Getty

And, as luck would have it, Roach struck again the very next ball, having Chris Woakes caught at slip.

But Roach’s breakthrough was cold comfort for the visitors, who had elected to bowl first on Thursday, as Jos Buttler, Dom Bess and Sam Curran added some quick late runs before the declaration came with around an hour of play remaining.

And the dismissal of opener John Campbell before stumps, trapped in front by left-armer Curran, was the ideal finish to a day that belonged entirely to the visitors.