IPL 2021

Maxwell produces more IPL magic in final-ball thriller

Mumbai Indians' reign as IPL champions is officially over despite their last group game win while Glenn Maxwell hammered another 50 in a last-ball win for Bangalore

AP & cricket.com.au

9 October 2021, 06:54 AM AEST

