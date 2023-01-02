KFC BBL|12

Lynn fireworks in vain as 'Canes rise out of last place

The Hobart Hurricanes have jumped off the foot of the KFC BBL table with a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Adelaide Strikers

AAP

2 January 2023, 10:30 PM AEST

