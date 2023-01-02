Lynn fireworks in vain as 'Canes rise out of last place

Hurricanes get much-needed win after openers fire

The Hobart Hurricanes have overcome a brutal knock from resurgent KFC BBL blaster Chris Lynn to notch a crucial win over the Adelaide Strikers.

Lynn hit a 58-ball 87 on Monday night at Blundstone Arena, his highest score of the summer, as the Strikers posted 6-177.

Lynn goes large in first Strikers half century

It proved not enough, with the Hurricanes top order giving Lynn, now the tournament's top-scorer, a taste of his own medicine.

Openers Caleb Jewell (54 from 28 balls) and Ben McDermott (53 from 33) got the chase off to a flying start with an 86-run partnership off 49 balls.

Jewell, named player of the match, opened ahead of Matthew Wade and D'Arcy Short and clobbered four sixes, including one off gun spinner Rashid Khan (1-43 from four overs) who was unusually expensive.

Jewell gets 'Canes off to a fast start with 25-ball fifty

Short and Tim David both finished unbeaten on 27, guiding the Hurricanes to 3-178 with 16 balls to spare.

The win, the Hurricanes' third from six matches, lifts them off the bottom of the table and into sixth position.

The Strikers, meanwhile, have lost four straight after a promising 3-0 start to the tournament.

David seals crucial 'Canes win with back-to-back sixes

Lynn, who was let go by the Brisbane Heat in the off-season, earlier whacked nine boundaries and three sixes after the Strikers won the toss and elected to bat.

He fell in the final over to a sharp outfield catch from Jewell off the bowling of young seamer Mitch Owen.

Lynn shared a 72-run partnership with Matthew Short (38 from 26 balls) after the loss of opener Henry Hunt early.

He upped the ante late alongside New Zealand import Colin de Grandhomme (30 from 18), who provided a cameo.

Lynn took a particular liking to Short in the 14th over, hitting two fours and a six in an over that went for 16 runs.

How much does Paddy Dooley love a wicket?! Celebration A+ #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/uV9xvITOZT — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 2, 2023

Spinner Patrick Dooley was the most economical Hurricanes bowler, going for 25 runs from his four overs and also picking up the wicket of Adam Hose.

The Strikers, who opted to rest the tournament's leading wicket-taker Henry Thornton, could have an injury concern with Peter Siddle appearing to bowl in pain.