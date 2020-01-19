Strikers jump to second after Head's heroics

Head stars as Strikers survive Miller onslaught

The match in a tweet: Travis Head's heroics lift the Strikers to second despite an overdue blitz David Miller #BBL09

The Score: Adelaide Strikers 5-186 (Head 79, Wells 45*; Boland 2-26) defeated Hobart Hurricanes 6-176 (Miller 90*, McDermott 31; W Agar 4-33) by 10 runs at UTAS Stadium.

The Hero: Travis Head's best performances in BBL|09 prior to today had been with the ball, so it was timely that he reminded everyone what a destructive Twenty20 batsman he can be. After receiving an early life, Head smashed 79 off only 40 balls with five fours and six sixes, displaying a range of slog sweeps and pull shots.

Head hammers 'Canes in brilliant 79

The Supporting Cast: The sparkling form of Jon Wells continued, another typically composed 45no from the diminutive batter. Wes Agar (4-33) showed as well why he's so highly rated in South Australia and veteran quicks and Peter Siddle (1-26) was entrusted with the final over of the match and delivered in spades.

The Consolation Act: Hurricanes fans have been understandably frustrated with David Miller's tournament thus far and the South African import raised the bat for the first time this summer. He almost lifted the Hurricanes to victory from an almost impossible position and his 90no off 48 balls will leave fans of the Hobart franchise wondering what could have been.

Miller goes berserk in Launceston

The Big Moment: The Strikers lost both their openers in the powerplay and could ill afford to lose a third as Head and Jonathan Wells began their innings. On 21, Head viciously pulled Qais Ahmad into the deep where David Miller was perfectly positioned, but the South African international spilled the chance. It was struck well, but even Miller would admit it wasn't a difficult opportunity, coming to him at about knee height. Head would make him pay too, adding a further 58 runs to his tally.

The Catch: In case Head's exploits with the bat weren't enough, the Adelaide captain took a spectacular one-handed catch diving to his right to remove Caleb Jewell. The uppish drive looked as if it might evade the reach of Head, but when it's your day, it's your day.

The Other Catch: Jake Weatherald's innings started in scratchy fashion, with just five runs off 12 balls, and he might have felt he was finally away when he punched a straight drive in Scott Boland's second over. However, the Victorian quick stuck out his right hand and made a tough catch look really simple. With reliable fast bowlers Riley Meredith (side strain) and James Faulkner (calf) out of this Hurricanes line-up due to injury, Scott Boland has stood up and now has 10 wickets in six matches. ­

The Shot: The ball wasn't keen on staying inside UTAS Stadium this afternoon. Travis Head launched Nathan Ellis out of the ground in the 11th over the Strikers' innings but his blow was bettered by David Miller's crunching blow off Michael Neser in the penultimate over of the match. Staring down the barrel of 38 required off 12, a Miller's leg-side flick flew over the roof and likely onto Invermay Rd outside the ground.

Miller smacks massive six out of the ground

The Almost Disaster: Matt Short hit two sixes in his enterprising innings of 33 and the best of the duo was a short arm jab that flew into the window of a corporate box. With the window ajar, a lucky punter attempted to catch the flyball, but instead the rocket ricocheted off the glass and somehow didn't smash into a million pieces.

The Stat: Miller put Head down in the eighth over of the Strikers' innings (see The Big Moment above), and in the following five overs after the missed chance Adelaide slammed 78 runs, with Head responsible for 57 of those from only 23 balls.

The Big Over: Last over of the match, 21 required. The red-hot Miller on strike, Peter Siddle with the ball in hand. Siddle's first two deliveries were perfect yorkers, which all but ended the 'Canes chances in two balls. Although the final ball of the match went for six, it was too little, too late as Siddle's skills as a death bowler on show once again.

The Ladder: The Strikers jump up to second on the table, equal with the Sixers on 13 points but with a superior net run rate. The Hurricanes, with only three wins from 11 matches, look almost certain to miss the finals now, with no wins in their last five matches and the worst net run rate in the competition.

The Next Stops: The Hurricanes travel to Melbourne on to play the Renegades on Tuesday, before finishing up with matches against the Thunder and the Strikers again. The Strikers have a tantalising match-up with the Stars on Wednesday, before closing out the regular season with the Scorchers and the Hurricanes.

Hobart Hurricanes XI: Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade (c), Jake Doran, David Miller, Ben McDermott (wk), George Bailey, Clive Rose, Tom Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland

Adelaide Strikers XI: Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head (c), Jon Wells, Matt Short, Harry Nielsen (wk), Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Liam O'Connor