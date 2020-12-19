Big Ben blasts Hurricanes to top of Big Bash ladder

Mighty Mac! Benny jets Canes to strong win over Renegades

The match in a tweet: Cane Train hits express pace! Mighty McDermott takes the lads in purple into first spot with comprehensive four-point win over the Gades #BBL10

The score: Melbourne Renegades 5-157 (Harper 66no, Rossouw 59; Boland 2-19) lost to Hobart Hurricanes 4-161 (McDermott 89no; Noor Ahmad 1-27) by six wickets with 14 balls remaining

In-form McDermott blasts unbeaten 89 to lead Canes' chase

The hero: If the Hurricanes are going to have a serious crack at winning their first BBL title, they need Ben McDermott firing. Thankfully for their fans, that's exactly what is happening. Fresh from a century from Australia A last week, McDermott blasted 46 against the Strikers and went even better today, hammering 89no from 55 deliveries to almost singlehandedly decide the contest. The innings included five sixes as the right-hander got deep in his crease and repeatedly unleashed over the leg side. When he's on, there are few better hitters in Australia.

Harper stands tall for Gades with impressive rescue act

The partnership: After the Renegades lost their openers in the first two overs of the match, their recent effort of 60 all out looked like it might be replicated. But Sam Harper (66no) and Rilee Rossouw (59) had other ideas, the pair putting on a superb third-wicket stand of 109 to provide the platform for what appeared a solid total.

Rossouw finds form with flying fifty

The consolation effort: Honourable mention to the Gades' Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad, who at 15 – yes, 15 – became the youngest player in the competition's history. The left-arm wrist-spinner landed them reasonably well and claimed a maiden wicket when he had Peter Handscomb caught on the midwicket boundary, before finishing with tidy figures of 1-27.

The stat I: Scott Boland bowled the first maiden of his T20 career, which even included a wicket with a beautiful away swinger that kissed the edge of Jake Fraser-McGurk's bat and found the safe hands of Peter Handscomb at first slip.

The stat II: James Faulkner took another wicket with the new ball – this time the big scalp of Shaun Marsh – and the left-armer has now moved to the top of the wicket-takers list in BBL|10. Faulkner has eight victims in four matches, and is striking every 12 balls.

The X-Factor: In the commentary box, BBL great Brad Hodge admitted he was somewhat confused by the way the X-Factor had been employed by Renegades coach Michael Klinger. With the Renegades in a solid position at 2-69 after 10 overs, Klinger opted to pull front line spinner Peter Hatzoglou out of the XI and replace him with batter Mackenzie Harvey. As it turned out, Harvey didn't bat, and with Josh Lalor battling with a side strain, the Gades could've used the wily Hatzoglou's tweakers.

No more Hatz 😔 But we do get a look at Mackenzie Harvey after the @RenegadesBBL activated their X-Factor sub #BBL10

The injury: Lalor knocked over D'Arcy Short, kicked his way to the run-out of Englishman Will Jacks, and then held a sharp chance at short fine leg to remove Colin Ingram – either side of exiting the field with a side strain that was clearly causing him pain. The left-armer finished with 1-44 from four overs but it was a gutsy – and impactful – all-round contribution.

Bowled him! Lalor knocks over Short in style

The next stop: The Renegades' next match is on Boxing Day at Canberra's Manuka Oval, where they'll take on the Thunder. The Hurricanes play on December 27 against the Heat at the Gabba.